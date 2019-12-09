|
|
Richard Franklin Duncan
Richard Franklin Duncan, age 71, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at his residence.
Richard was born the son of John Robert "Bob" and Leta Irene (Stilabower) McNally on August 22, 1948, in Lamar, Missouri. He served in the United States Air Force from 1966 until 1970, during the Vietnam War. Richard was united in marriage to Karrol Wooden on August 26, 1972, at the Lutheran Church in Chillicothe, Missouri. She survives of the home. Richard worked for John Graves Foods, Mid Am Dairy, and Donaldson Company in Chillicothe for many years. He also worked as a sergeant for the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron, and as a jailer for the Livingston County Sheriff's Department retiring in 2010.
Survivors include his wife, Karrol Duncan of the home; mother, Leta McNally of Chillicothe, Missouri; two daughters, Amber Richelle Richardson and husband Mark of St. Joseph, Missouri, and Ashley Nicole Cawthon and husband Cory of Cameron, Missouri; six grandchildren, Abby and Jaxon Burns, Gracie and Duncan Arth, Oliver Cawthon, and Dylan Richardson; mother-in-law, Betty Wooden of Chillicothe, Missouri; one brother, Alan Duncan and wife Barbara of Chillicothe, Missouri; one sister, Beverly Hague and husband Jack of Chillicothe, Missouri; two brothers-in-law, Dave Campbell of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Kevin Wooden of Blue Springs, Missouri; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father; sister, Pam Campbell; and father-in-law, V.A. Wooden.
Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, one hour prior to the service at 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, December 9, 2019, from 12 noon until 5:00 p.m. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Children's Mercy Hospital and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Dec. 9, 2019