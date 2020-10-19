Richard Koenig
Richard Edward Koenig "Rick", age 62 of Leawood, KS, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Thursday October 15, 2020. Rick was a 1976 graduate of Chillicothe High School. He went on to pursue a degree in Agricultural Economics at the University of Missouri-Columbia. He was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity while at Mizzou. After undergraduate studies, Rick completed his Juris Doctorate at the University of Tulsa School of Law. That is where he met his wife of 36 years, Catherine (Witterholt) "Kate". Kate and Rick settled in Sedalia, Missouri where Rick had a thriving law practice for 23 years. Rick's sense of humor and smile were contagious. He set an example of a strong work ethic and determination. On January 11, 2020 Rick suffered from a spinal cord injury. His dedication and resolve for hard work continued throughout the course of his injury complications. He was a selfless man and always put others first. He continuously gave back to the community and any one in need. He was passionate about the environment and Native American artifacts. He spent much of his free time collecting and studying artifacts. He enjoyed hunting and fishing at his farm, being with his pugs and his 5 grandchildren. When he was with his grandkids you would always find him on the floor playing barbies, dinosaurs, super hero's or trains.
He was preceded in death by his parents Clem and Hope Koenig. he is survived by his wife Kate, son Gabe and his wife Jess of Franklin, Indiana, daughter Anna and husband Rigo Ramirez of Overland Park, KS, and son Edward and Katie Grunik of Colorado Springs, CO. He is also survived by his sister Julie Cooper of Columbia, MO and brother Mike Koenig of Cameron,MO. He is deeply missed by his 5 grandkids - Gaby, Eddie, Veronica, Connor and James Elliott. Memorial contributions may be made to Bishop Sullivan Center at the webstie: bishopsullivan.org/rickkoenig
Memorial contributions may be made to Bishop Sullivan Center at the webstie: bishopsullivan.org/rickkoenig or by mail 6435 Truman Road Kansas City, MO 64126.
Arrangements: McGilley State Line Chapel, 816-942-6180