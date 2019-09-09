|
Richard McBee
Richard (Rick) Olen McBee, age 67, a resident of Carrollton, Missouri passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, Missouri. Rick was born to Randy and Deanie McBee, November 1, 1951 in Kansas City, Missouri. At a young age Rick made a profession of faith and was baptized at The Braymer Baptist Church. he graduated from Braymer High School, Class of 1969. He married Emily Wise of Bosworth, Missouri in 1981. Rick retired after working for 40 plus years at Banquets located in Carrollton and Marshall, Missouri. He also worked in Carrollton for Lee and Joyce Webb and JB's Restaurant.
Survivors include one daughter, Jamie Morgan of Austin, Texas and one son, Matthew McBee and his wife Kim of Omaha, Nebraska and two grandchildren, Tessa and Isaac McBee. He is also survived by one brother, Rocky McBee, Braymer, Missouri; and three sisters Randa Baker and husband Everett, Macon, Missouri; Canda Woods and husband Jack, Braymer, Missouri; Tammie Williams and husband Dennis, Utica, Missouri; and his mother-in-law, Sue Wise, Springfield, Missouri. Rick was loved by many nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Emily; brother, Tony; and father-in-law, Lesert Wise. At Rick's request his body has been donated to science. There will be a Memorial Service at a later date. His family requests that donations be made in his honor to the Carrollton Public Library, 1 N Folger St, Carrollton, Missouri 64633.
Published in Chillicothe News on Sept. 9, 2019