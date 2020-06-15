Richard "Gene" Eugene Wilson
Richard "Gene" Eugene Wilson, age 82, a resident of Trenton, Missouri, went to meet Jesus on Monday, June 15, 2020, at his residence.
Graveside services will be held at Payne Cemetery, Modena, Missouri, on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, from 12 noon until 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Payne Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Richard "Gene" Eugene Wilson, age 82, a resident of Trenton, Missouri, went to meet Jesus on Monday, June 15, 2020, at his residence.
Graveside services will be held at Payne Cemetery, Modena, Missouri, on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, from 12 noon until 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Payne Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe News on Jun. 15, 2020.