|
|
Robert "Bob" Lincoln Fairchild
Robert "Bob" Lincoln Fairchild, age 87, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Bob was born the son of Buel P. and Nellie (Goldsworthy) Fairchild on April 16, 1932, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a 1950 graduate of Chillicothe High School. Before entering the Army Bob worked for Mills Brother's Lumber. On June 24, 1951 Bob was united in marriage to Bobba Dean Steiner in Chillicothe, Missouri. She preceded him in death. Bob served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1953 until 1954. After release from the Army, he attended Northwest Missouri State University, where he graduated in 1959 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education and later earned a Masters and Specialist degree. He was later united in marriage to Karen Grisamore on December 26, 1981, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She survives of the home. Bob's first job, as a history teacher and basketball coach, began in 1959 at Skidmore, Missouri. His success in coaching was immediate as his team won 30 games the first year. He then moved to Mound City where his football and basketball teams were very successful. The fall of 1962 saw him take over a struggling athletic program at Penney High School in Hamilton, Missouri. His football, basketball and track teams won conference championships. Fairchild's fourth move proved to be his last. In 1963, he became the 21st head football coach at Chillicothe High School. Football fortunes changed dramatically upon his arrival. In the next 34 years, Chillicothe won 287 games, 117 more than were won in the previous 50 year history of the school. His final 37 year record stood at 307 wins, 79 losses, and 5 ties. Highlighting those years were 19 conference championships, 15 playoff appearances, two second place state finishes, three final four appearances and five state championships in Class 3A and 4A. He was a member of the United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. Bob enjoyed playing golf with his buddies, woodworking, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren. He especially loved his dog, Casey, who he often took to nursing homes to visit friends.
Survivors include his wife, Karen Fairchild of the home; two sons, Robert David Fairchild and wife Judy of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Perry Lincoln Fairchild of Moberly, Missouri; three daughters, Jacinda Johnson of Moore, Oklahoma, Shandolyn Roberts and husband Kyle of Choctaw, Oklahoma, and Courtney Harris and husband Rick of Midwest City, Oklahoma; ten grandchildren, Wally and wife Kelly, Sully and Sam Fairchild, Cooper and Cayson Harris, Aspen and Alec Roberts, Paris, Talonne and Mylan Johnson; three great grandchildren; Rory and Poppy Fairchild, and Rowyn Douglas; one sister, Phyllis Rose Lutz of Hoffman Estates, Illinois; one sister-in-law, Linda Fairchild of Chillicothe, Missouri; one brother-in-law, Jerry Berlin of Sweetwater, Texas; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Kenneth and Richard Fairchild; two sisters Ellen Jane Berlin, and Betty Clarkson; and one infant child Leslie Dean Fairchild.
Funeral services will be held at the Chillicothe United Methodist Church on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Chillicothe United Methodist Church on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Chillicothe Hornets Football Program (For the upkeep of Bob Fairchild Field) and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Oct. 28, 2019