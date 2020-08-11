1/
Robert Lee Hays
Robert Lee Hays

Robert Lee Hays, age 63, a resident of McAllen, Texas, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Renaissance Hospital, McAllen, Texas.

A memorial service will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association and/or the Festival of Lights and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Published in Chillicothe News on Aug. 11, 2020.
