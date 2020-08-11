Robert Lee Hays
Robert Lee Hays, age 63, a resident of McAllen, Texas, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Renaissance Hospital, McAllen, Texas.
A memorial service will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
and/or the Festival of Lights and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.