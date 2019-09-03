|
Robert Leslie Mason
Robert Leslie Mason, age 83, a resident of Hale, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Robert was born the son of Willard Lee and Georgia Rose (Walker) Mason on August 2, 1936, in Bucklin, Missouri. He was united in marriage to Sondra Darlene Tallman on April 19, 1970, in Carrollton, Missouri. She survives of the home. After marriage, Robert and Sondra made their home near Hale and Bedford, Missouri, for 49 years. Robert worked as a farmer, which was his passion. He loved raising cattle and hogs, row crops, and dairy farming. In 2011, Robert had to let go of his cattle that he loved so much.
Survivors include his wife, Sondra Mason, of the home; two sons, Kevin Mason and wife Shandelyn of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Steve Mason and wife Amy of Chillicothe, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Ashley Blakley and husband Jason, Brooke Mason, Katie Mason, Lauren Mason, Alayna Mason, Alexa Hargrave, and Jake Englert and wife Molly; three great grandchildren, Christopher and Xia Blakley, and Adilyne Englert; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandson, Ryan Mason.
Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Hale, Missouri, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Hale, Missouri, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Hale, Missouri, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Avalon Cemetery, Avalon, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Avalon Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Hale, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Sept. 3, 2019