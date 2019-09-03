Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660)646-4857
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Mason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Mason

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Mason Obituary
Robert Leslie Mason

Robert Leslie Mason, age 83, a resident of Hale, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Robert was born the son of Willard Lee and Georgia Rose (Walker) Mason on August 2, 1936, in Bucklin, Missouri. He was united in marriage to Sondra Darlene Tallman on April 19, 1970, in Carrollton, Missouri. She survives of the home. After marriage, Robert and Sondra made their home near Hale and Bedford, Missouri, for 49 years. Robert worked as a farmer, which was his passion. He loved raising cattle and hogs, row crops, and dairy farming. In 2011, Robert had to let go of his cattle that he loved so much.

Survivors include his wife, Sondra Mason, of the home; two sons, Kevin Mason and wife Shandelyn of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Steve Mason and wife Amy of Chillicothe, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Ashley Blakley and husband Jason, Brooke Mason, Katie Mason, Lauren Mason, Alayna Mason, Alexa Hargrave, and Jake Englert and wife Molly; three great grandchildren, Christopher and Xia Blakley, and Adilyne Englert; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandson, Ryan Mason.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Hale, Missouri, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Hale, Missouri, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Hale, Missouri, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Avalon Cemetery, Avalon, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Avalon Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Hale, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now