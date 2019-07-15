Home

Lindley Pitts Funeral Home
Highway 116 W
Braymer, MO 64624
(660) 645-2203
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lindley Pitts Funeral Home
Highway 116 W
Braymer, MO
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lindley Pitts Funeral Home
Highway 116 W
Braymer, MO
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Lindley Pitts Funeral Home
Highway 116 W
Braymer, MO
View Map
Robert McBee


1925 - 2019
Robert McBee Obituary
Robert Lee McBee

Robert Lee McBee, age 93, a resident of Braymer, Missouri, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Golden Age Nursing Home, Braymer, Missouri.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri, on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery, Braymer, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Braymer FFA and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on July 15, 2019
