Robert Lee McBee
Robert Lee McBee, age 93, a resident of Braymer, Missouri, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Golden Age Nursing Home, Braymer, Missouri.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri, on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery, Braymer, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Braymer FFA and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on July 15, 2019