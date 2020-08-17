Roger Batson

Roger Dale Batson



Roger Dale Batson, 81, of Hays, KS, went home to be with Our Lord on August 13th, 2020.



Roger was born on February 5th, 1039 to Virgil and Sylvia (Hargis) Batson in Coffeyville, KS. As a child, he excelled in school and played basketball and baseball on his school's varsity teams. After graduating from Coffeyville High School in 1957, he went on to serve in the US Army for three years and achieved the rank of Sergeant prior to his honorable discharge.



Roger and his wife Margie Newton were married on October 14, 1961, in Parsons, KS> They went on to have two children, Lori and Lance. They raised their family in both Manhattan and Hays, KS.



After his military service, Roger began his career in the banking industry which lasted for over 40 years. He started his banking career at Union National Bank and Kansas State Bank in Manhattan, KS. He was President at First National Bank in Hays, KS, and Chillicothe State Bank in Chillicothe, MO. Roger was very involved i the communities in which he lived, being a member of many civic organizations, including serving as president for the Kansas Jaycees.



After retiring in 2004, Roger and Margie moved to Bella Vista, AR, and in 2013 they finally returned home to Hays, KS. In addition to being a dedicated and loving Father, Roger spent his time volunteering at church and Hays Medical Center, playing golf, and cheering on the Kansas State Wildcats. His pride and joy was his five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with those who surrounded him.



he is survived by his wife, Margie; his two children, Lori Vitztum and husband Mike of Hays, KS, Lance Batson and wife Cindy of Fort Worth, TX. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Haylee Glassman and husband Matt of Fairfield, CT, Katee Vitztum of Hays, KS, Blake Batson of Dallas, TX, Alex Batson of Manhattan, KS, and Elizabeth Batson of fort Worth, TX; two great grandchildren, Isabelle and Jude Glassman, Surviving relative include sister and brother in-laws, Mike and Carolyn Newmaster, Ottawa, KS, Bob Hizey, Augusta, KS, Bill & Carolyn Newton, Las Cruces, NM, and Frank & Evelyn Washburn, Guide Rock, NE.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Sylvia Batson, sister-in-laws, Virginia Hizey and Jane Washburn.



Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Cornerstone Southern Baptist Church 1605 East 29th Hays, KS 67601. Private family inurnment with military honors will be in the Kansas Veterans' Cemetery in WeKeeney, KS.



