Roger Bernskoetter
Roger Bernskoetter

Roger Gerald Bernskoetter of Chillicothe passed away Monday, November 9, 2020. He was born April 2, 1953 in Jefferson City, Missouri the son of Paul and Betty (Libbert) Bernskoetter. He was married on January 27, 1973 to Barb Antweiler in Jefferson City, MO.

In 1978 he moved his family to Chillicothe. He worked many years in the insurance industry before opening Roger's Pawn & Gun in 2009. He had a great love for music, photography, bee keeping, stained glass, and hunting. He enjoyed teaching people - everything from teaching the Bible in Sunday school classes and small groups to conceal and carry classes. Over the years he was involved in various organizations in the community. He served as an elder at Cornerstone Church.

Roger is survived by his wife of 47 years, two sons, Clint Bernskoetter and companion Leisa Woodson of Chillicothe, Mitch Bernskoetter and wife Molly of Chillicothe. Three grandchildren, Emma, Brady and Jonas Bernskoetter all of Chillicothe. Brothers Dan (Sally) Bernskoetter, Lohman, MO, Wayne (Donna) Bernskoetter, Wardsville, MO, and Mark (Renae) Bernskoetter, Springfield, MO.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Sharon Bernskoetter and Brenda Powers.

Published in Chillicothe News on Nov. 16, 2020.
