Ronald Lee Prothero, 49, of Breckenridge, Missouri passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020.



Memorials in honor of Ronald can be made to Heritage Funeral Home to help with expenses. Memorials can be mailed to or left at Heritage Funeral Home 3141 N. Washington, Chillicothe Mo. 64601



Visitation will be held at the Breckenridge Baptist Church Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store