Ronald "Ron" Jay Singer
Ronald "Ron" Jay Singer, age 60, a resident of Utica, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his residence.
Ron was born the son of Herschel "Joe" Emery Singer, Jr. and Dorothy Ellen (Foltz) Singer on July 22, 1958, in Trenton, Missouri. He was a 1976 graduate of Chillicothe High School. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1976 until 1980. Ron was united in marriage to Cynthia Kay Murphy on January 24, 1998, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He worked as a meat cutter for Singer Locker Service in Chillicothe for many years. Ron was a member of the Church of Christ, Chillicothe, Missouri. He was also a member of the Freedom of Road Riders Local #8. He enjoyed hunting, motorcycles, and listening to music.
Survivors include his wife, Cynthia Singer of the home; two sons, Robert Joe Singer and wife Erin of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Michael Anthony Singer and wife Terri of Chillicothe, Missouri; one stepson, Shawn O'Brien and fiancé Rebecca Holloway of Chillicothe, Missouri; two grandchildren, Emerald Singer and Mason Singer; step grandson, Joshua Watterson; his parents, Joe and Dorothy Singer of Chillicothe, Missouri; mother-in-law, Betty Murphy of Chillicothe, Missouri; father-in-law, Mike Murphy of St. Joseph, Missouri; one brother, Randall Joe Singer and wife Cindy of Sunset Hills, Missouri; and one niece, Ashley Falkner and husband Gary of Sunset Hills, Missouri.
Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Utica Cemetery, Utica, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Freedom of Road Riders Local #8 and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on July 23, 2019