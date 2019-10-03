Home

Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660)646-4857
Ronald "Ron" Willis

Ronald "Ron" Willis Obituary
Ronald "Ron" G. Willis

Ronald "Ron" G. Willis, age 81, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Livingston Manor Care Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, October 4, 2019, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Shelbyville, Missouri, on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Grand River DU and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Oct. 3, 2019
