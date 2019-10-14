|
|
Roselyn Elizabeth Damerell
Roselyn Elizabeth Damerell, age 88, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, formerly of Ludlow, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Roselyn was born the daughter of Bert Dewitt and Florence Ellen (Hudson) Stephenson, on May 7, 1931, in Braymer, Missouri. On February 8, 1951, Roselyn was united in marriage to Larry Eldon Damerell, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded her in death on July 10, 1997. She was a member of Ludlow Community Church, and she was a prayer warrior for the Ludlow community for many years. She was an avid KC Chiefs and Royals fan. Roselyn enjoyed gardening and spending time with family and friends. She was a member of the Ludlow Ladies Aid and active with the Molo-Bethel 4-H Club. She was honored as being the Queen bee at the Ludlow Bee Bash.
Survivors include her son, John Damerell of Ludlow, Missouri; two daughters, Kathy Cox and husband Donnie of Braymer, Missouri, Rhonda Bondurant and husband Bob of Mooresville, Missouri; one brother, Roger Stephenson and wife Bonnie of Ludlow, Missouri; four grandchildren, Jennifer Markt and husband Chris, Brad Cox and wife Toi Anne, Stephanie Joint and husband Nic, and Derek Cox; thirteen great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Roselyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry; sister, Geraldine Gilliland; and grandson, Ryan C. Bondurant.
Funeral services will be held at Ludlow Community Church, Ludlow, Missouri, on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will be held at the Ludlow Community Church, Ludlow, Missouri, on Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, October 18, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Burial will be held at McCoskrie Cemetery, Ludlow, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the McCoskrie Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Oct. 14, 2019