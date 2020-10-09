1/
Roy Yeomans
Roy Yeomans

Roy Yeomans, age 85, a resident of Cameron, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020, a the Missouri Veterans Home, Cameron, Missouri.

Roy was born the son of John Walton and Mary Elizabeth (Ballew) Yeomans on February 21, 1935, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a 1952 graduate of Chillicothe High School. After graduation, he attended the University of Missouri Columbia and received his Bachelor's Degree in Engineering. Roy served in the United States Army. He was united in marriage to Anneliese Berg in 2002, in Kansas City, Missouri. He worked as an engineer for the State of Kansas for 25 years. Roy was a member of the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. He enjoyed spending time at the Lake of the Ozarks Motor Boating.

Survivors include his wife, Anneliese Berg-Yeomans of St. Louis, Missouri; one step son, Jerry Berg and wife Rosa of St. Louis, Missouri; three step grandchildren, Elena, Eric, and William Berg; one sister, Joyce Hayen and husband Harry of Chillicothe, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, John Ed Yeomans.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, October 11, 2020, one hour prior to the service at 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Published in Chillicothe News on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660)646-4857
