Ruby Goddard

Ruby Fern Goddard, age 95, of Chillicothe, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe.



An outdoor funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at South City Park (north shelter house) in Brookfield with Pastor Alan Sams officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Brookfield. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the park.



*Due to the recommended CDC guidelines, we ask that all guest maintain safe social distancing standards and are encouraged to wear a mask.



Memorials to Turning Point Church or Highview Baptist Church may be left at the park or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.



Ruby Fern, daughter of John N. and Nellie B. (Richardson) Head, was born May 28, 1925, in Linn County. She was first married to Earl Bloss until his death on November 3, 1975. Then on April 1, 1977, she married Clay E. Goddard who preceded her in death on February 12, 2009.



Ruby spent many years working for Lamberts Glove Factory in Chillicothe.



She was a member of Highview Baptist Church in Chillicothe.



Survivors include son-in-law, Sammie Gardner of Brookfield; step-son, Stanley Goddard and wife, Janice of Chillicothe; five grandchildren, John Gardner of Kansas City, Doug Gardner and wife, Vickie of Brookfield, Barbara McCullough and husband, Kevin of Chillicothe, Amy Berry and husband, Lance of Mena, Arkansas, and Julie Simpson and husband, John of Spickard; two great grandchildren, Jordan Gardner of Brookfield and Kaytlin Gardner of Kansas City; one great-great grandchild, Tatem Gardner; two nephews, Charles Head of Independence and Ronnie Head of the State of Arkansas; and one great-nephew, Tommy Head of Kansas City.



Her parents; grandparents; two brothers, Raymond and Nolan Head; and a daughter, Rosa Lee Gardner also preceded her in death.



