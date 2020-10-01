1/
Ruby Ilene Anderson
Ruby Ilene Anderson age 88, a resident of Braymer, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at NorthCare Hospice House, North Kansas City, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. at the Braymer United Methodist Church Braymer, Missouri. A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until service time. Friends may call on Friday, October 2, 2020, from Noon until 5:00 p.m. at the Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri. Burial will be held at McBee Chapel Cemetery, Braymer, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Braymer United Methodist Church and/or McBee Chapel Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri.

Published in Chillicothe News on Oct. 1, 2020.
