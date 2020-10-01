Ruby Ilene Anderson
Ruby Ilene Anderson age 88, a resident of Braymer, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at NorthCare Hospice House, North Kansas City, Missouri.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. at the Braymer United Methodist Church Braymer, Missouri. A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until service time. Friends may call on Friday, October 2, 2020, from Noon until 5:00 p.m. at the Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri. Burial will be held at McBee Chapel Cemetery, Braymer, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Braymer United Methodist Church and/or McBee Chapel Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri.