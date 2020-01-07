|
|
Ruby Walker
Ruby Walker, age 95, a resident of Lee's Summit Missouri, a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020, at John Knox Village Care Center, Lee's Summit, Missouri.
She was born on September 1, 1924, in Grundy County, Missouri, the daughter of Walter and Hulda Axtell.
Ruby was a receptionist for Dr. Matheny and medical assistant for Dr. Harkness. She also worked at Sears, Burton Typewriter Company and was a homemaker. She was a member of the United Methodist Church and taught Sunday School and Bible School in Chillicothe. She was a member of the Busy Belles, the Nineteen Club, several civic organizations, and did volunteer work.
Ruby was an avid reader and passed on her love of reading to her daughters. She loved sewing and did alterations for many people, but the love of sewing did not get passed down to her daughters.
She is survived by two daughters, Joann Fisher (Ted) of Lewisville, Texas, Diane Cox (Creighton) Lone Jack, Missouri; four grandchildren, Trent Fisher (Erin) of Flower Mound, Texas, Troy Fisher (Amy) Richardson, Texas, Chris Cox (Tammy) Lee's Summit, Missouri, and Creig Cox (Lisa) Spring Hill, Florida; eight great grandchildren; one sister, Kathryn Hammond of Princeton, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her husband, Irvin L. Walker, Jr.; brothers, Kenneth and Russell Axtell; and sisters-in-law, Lois and Lucille Axtell.
Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, January 13, 2020, one hour prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, January 13, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church of Chillicothe or the and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Jan. 7, 2020