Russell Gene Coldiron
Russell Gene Coldiron, age 72, a resident of Braymer, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Liberty Hospital, Liberty, Missouri.
Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, one hour prior to the service at 12 noon until 1:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 12 noon until 5:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Ebenezer Cemetery, Bogard, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Russell Coldiron Memorial Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Mar. 7, 2020