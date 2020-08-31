Ruth Corzette, age 93, of Meadville, died Friday, August 28, 2020, at Morningside Center in Chillicothe.



Funeral services will be Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield with Pastor Mike Carner officiating. Burial will be in Meadville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1:30 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.



Memorials to Meadville Cemetery may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.



Ruth Marie, daughter of Frank and Katherine (Damm) Selch, was born March 16, 1927 in Richland, Kansas. On June 2, 1946, she married Bob Corzette who preceded her in death on May 29, 2014.



Ruth attended grade school at Deer Creek near Stull, Kansas, high school at Lecompton, Kansas and her senior year at Colorado Springs, Colorado. She worked Civil Service at Fort Carson, Colorado as a clerical worker.



Ruthie (as she sometimes liked to be called) met Robert (Bob) Corzette at church while he was visiting some of his relation in Colorado Springs. They married soon after and had two sons, James and Robert. They moved to Missouri and had two daughters, Sandra and Rebecca.



Ruth was active in her church, community, school and Mother's Club and in her later years reported the Meadville news in the local papers. She was also a great seamstress, cook, neighbor, mother and wife. Ruth also enjoyed attending as many Selch and Corzette reunions as possible. She was a member of the Trenton Seventh-day Adventist Church where she loved breaking bread and worshiping with her church family.



After Bob passed in 2014, Ruth chose to move to Morningside assisted living in Chillicothe where she enjoyed herself (loved the peanut auctions) and entertained family and friends as often as possible. After a fall in November 2019, she moved "upstairs" to the nursing center where she remained welcoming family and friends (since March 13, 2020 through the window and on the phone) until her death.



Survivors include; one son, Jim Corzette and wife, Jane of Meadville; two daughters, Sandi Morris and husband, Bill of Brookfield and Becky Meirowsky and husband, Steve of Liberty; thirteen grandchildren, Heath Corzette and wife, Amy of Chillicothe, Heather Stone and husband, Ryan of Meadville, Robert Corzette and wife, Jennifer of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Brandy Corzette of the State of North Carolina, Amber Hoverder of Smithville, Audra Beverlin and husband, Carey of Trenton, Billy Morris of Lenexa, Kansas, Nathan Meirowsky and wife, Noelani of Overland Park, Kansas, and Stephenie Albertson and husband, Chris of Meadville; three step-grandchildren, Kevin Spears, Tonya Gainey both of the State of North Carolina, and James Meirowsky of Kansas City; 31 great-grandchildren and eight great great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Edwin Corzette and wife, Ramah of Dawn; three sisters-in-law, Barbara McKinley of Chillicothe, Karen Hamilton and husband, Larry, and Golda Cannon Corzette all of Wheeling; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.



Her parents; one son, Robert E. "Bob" Corzette; two brothers, William Selch and Kenneth Selch; and an infant grandson, Russell Abie Corzette; and step-grandson, David Meirowsky also preceded her in death.



