Sadie Mildred Penniston
Sadie Mildred Penniston, age 98, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, October 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, one hour prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, October 5, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the North Missouri Baptist Home and/or St. Luke's Hospice and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
