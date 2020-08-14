Sam A. Giovinco
Sam A. Giovinco, age 91, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Sam was born the son of Anthony and Bena (Benura) Giovinco on June 19, 1929, in Birmingham, Alabama. He was a 1947 graduate of Ensley High School, Birmingham, Alabama. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Sam was united in marriage to Shirley Brown on September 29, 1954, in Birmingham, Alabama. She preceded him in death on August 23, 2011. He worked as a crane operator for US Steel for over 30 years. Sam attended St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. He also attended the Meadville United Methodist Church. Sam enjoyed bowling, playing bingo, playing poker, and loved swing dancing with his wife, Shirley. Sam also enjoyed coaching little league baseball.
Survivors include one son, Sam Giovinco, Jr. and wife Lucy of Flower Mound, Texas; one daughter, Mary Jo Shields of Meadville, Missouri; two grandchildren, Tara Polonski and husband Eric of Austin, Texas, and Rachel Young of Kearney, Missouri; and three great grandchildren, Baylor Young, Sascha Polonski and Siena Polonski. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley; one son-in-law, Ray Shields; three brothers, Jake, Frank, and Joe Giovinco; and two sisters, Lena Piazza and Vita Triola.
A private family graveside service will be held at Wheeling Cemetery, Wheeling, Missouri, on Monday, August 17, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, August 16, 2020, from 12 noon until 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Morningside Center and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P. O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.