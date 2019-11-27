|
Samuel Brown Bowling, 94, of rural Chillicothe, Missouri passed away November 21, 2019.
Sam was born October 5, 1925 in Hale, Missouri to parents Samuel Brown Bowling Sr. and Lucy McRoach Bowling. He graduated from Hale High School in May 1943 and by December he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he served as an automatic rifleman and participated in action against the Japanese in World War II in Guam and Iwo Jima. He was honorably discharged in 1946 with the rank of Corporal. In June 1947 he married Betty Chloe Helm and farmed for many years in the Hale area. He later ran restaurants around Hale with the last one being named "The Place" and was a favorite hangout for the young and old alike. Sam was a people person that loved to talk to others. He later worked for Chillicothe Municipal Utilities and retired as Supervisor if the Water Treatment Plant in 1988.
Sam is survived by his loving wife, Betty Bowling; two sons in law, Terry Singleton of Chillicothe; Lynn Moritz of Tina; grandchildren, Travis Moritz of Chillicothe; Lance Moritz (Brandi) of Platte City; Dustin Bowling (Lacy) of Chillicothe; Jason Singleton of Kansas City; Preston Moritz (Tressa) of Platte City; Corrie Bowling of Warrensburg; Clint Singleton (Natalie) of Chillicothe; Trevor Bowling of Chillicothe; Ryland Bowling of Hale; 12 great grandchildren. He is missed by all but not forgotten.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents, three beloved children, Connie Bowling Singleton; Kevin Ray Bowling; Cleta Bea Bowling Moritz; two brothers and five sisters.
Memorials in honor of Sam may be made to Hale Memorial Gardens or The Salvation Army. Memorials may be mailed to or left at Heritage Funeral Home, 3141 N. Washington, Chillicothe, MO 64601. Online condolences may be left at www.heritage-becausewecare.com
Visitation will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Heritage Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Nov. 27, 2019