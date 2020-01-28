Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660)646-4857
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Bentley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Joseph Bentley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel Joseph Bentley Obituary
Samuel Joseph Bentley

Samuel Joseph Bentley, age 78, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at his residence.

Samuel was born the son of William Ellis and Nellie (Bice) Bentley in Correctionville, Iowa, on May 12, 1941. He was united in marriage to Janice Marie Sartain on November 1, 1962, in Fayette, Missouri. Janice survives of the home. He worked as a driver for John Rupp Oil, Churchill Truck Lines, and Watt-Mizer Distribution. Samuel loved fishing, golfing, playing guitar, and reading.

Survivors include his wife Janice, of the home; three sons, Stanley Joseph Bentley and wife Brandy of Morrison, Colorado; Stuart Jeffrey and wife Beth of Olathe, Kansas; and Sean James Bentley and wife Jin of Farmingville, New York; one daughter, Julie Marie Bentley-Head and husband Lonnie of Chillicothe, Missouri; six grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Dorothy Bentley; Mildred Bentley Grace and husband, Orville Grace; and nephew, Phillip Grace.

Funeral services will be held at the Turning Point Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 12 noon until 6:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Edgewood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The American Diabetes Association and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -