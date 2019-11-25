|
|
|
Sarah "Pauline" Albertson
Sarah "Pauline" Albertson, age 86, a resident of Wheeling, Missouri passed away on Sunday November 24, 2019 at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday November 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lindley Funeral Home Chillicothe, Missouri. A visitation will be held on Tuesday November 26, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Lindley Funeral Home Chillicothe, Missouri. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home Chillicothe, Missouri on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from Noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at the Wheeling Cemetery Wheeling, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wheeling Cemetery Wheeling, Missouri and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home P.O. Box 47 Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be left at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Nov. 25, 2019