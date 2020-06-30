Sean King
My husband and our father, Sean Ray King, was born on October 24, 1965 in Lindsborg, Kansas, to Doyle and Virginia (Becker) King. he quietly left us June 27, 2020, reaching the age of 54 years. Death was caused from complications of cancer.
Sean grew up in the Burrton, Kansas area receiving his education in the public schools. Feeling the need of something deeper in life, he repented of his sins and found forgiveness and peace with god. He was baptized into the Church of God in Christ Mennonite Church on February 16, 1982 at Halstead, Kansas, by Minister Dean Becker. The Faith was very precious to him; he cherished it to the end.
On June 7, 1987, Sean was united in marriage to me, Merna Becker, at Halstead, Kansas, by Minister Kenneth Smith. the first 5 years of our marriage was spent in the Halstead area. Desiring to serve God in a new area, we moved to Friend, Nebraska, in 1992. In 1995, we moved to Jamesport, Missouri, where we resided till his death. In October of 1999, god blessed us with two children, A.J. and Mariah.
Sean was a caring husband and father, a good listener and a rock for our family. He loved to work with his hands and provided well for his family with his love of mechanics. He loved aviation which included building and flying gliders and model airplanes. At a young age, he developed a love for camping which became a highlight for the family. These trips included dutch oven cooking and trying out home crafted boats. He was a gifted singer and enjoyed using the talent god gave him. Our congregation will long remember the introduction he brought us the last Sunday he was with us.
Those left to cherish memories are; his wife, Merna of the home; his children, A.J. of Huntingdon, Tennessee and Mariah of Moundridge, Kansas; his mother, Viginia of Burrton, Kansas; brothers, Kevin and Cherie of Burrton, Kansas, Rory and Jeri of Elbing, Kansas and Patrick and Sara of Hutchinson, Kansas; parents-in-law, Richard and Debbie Becker of Halstead, Kansas; brothers-in-law, Myron and Ginalee of Halstead, Kansas, Gary and Janelle of Halstead Kansas, Weldon and Stephanie of Cantrill, Iowa; sister-in-law, Diane and Darvin Koehn of Halstead, Kansas, Susanne and Justin Becker of Sedgwick, Kansas and Jonell and Travis Harms of Baker city, Oregon; several uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death are his father and his mother-in-law.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Church of God in Christ Mennonite Church, Jamesport, MO in care of the funeral home. Funeral services; 10:30 AM, Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 at the church of God in Christ Mennonite Church in Jamesport. Vitistation: 6 to 8 PM, evening prior (Tuesday, 6/30/30) at the church. Friends may call form 9 AM to 4 PM Tuesday at Stith Funeral Home, Jamesport. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home, Jamesport. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com
Published in Chillicothe News on Jun. 30, 2020.