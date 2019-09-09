Home

Shari Lee Stephens

Shari Lee Stephens, age 59, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at her residence.

A memorial service will be held at the Turning Point Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, from 12 noon until 6:00 p.m. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Plainview Cemetery, Chula, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made at Turning Point Church and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Sept. 9, 2019
