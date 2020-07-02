Sharin Harper

Sharin Kaye Harper
Sharin Kaye Harper, age 79, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, July 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, July 6, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, July 5, 2020, from 12 noon until 6:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Blue Mound Cemetery, Dawn, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
and/or the Forest O. Triplett Animal Shelter and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.