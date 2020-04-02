|
|
Shirley J. Bacon
Shirley J. Bacon, age 87, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph, Missouri.
Shirley was born the daughter of Sterling and Mildred (Kent) Vanlandingham on February 20, 1933, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a graduate of Chillicothe High School. Shirley was united in marriage to Irwin Fredrick Bacon on January 25, 1964, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded her in death on September 28, 2018. She worked as a bookkeeper for Bacon Sales in Chillicothe, Missouri, for many years. She was the oldest member of the Pleasant Grove Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Survivors include her step son, Tom Bacon and wife Ronda of Jamesport, Missouri; step daughter, Shari Wyatt and husband Greg of McKinney, Texas; four step grandchildren, Philip Lowrey and wife Natalie of Columbia, Missouri, Casey Lowrey and wife Jennifer of McKinney, Texas, Charlie Bacon and wife Savannah of Trenton, Missouri, and Callie Bacon of Trenton, Missouri; four step great grandchildren; two nephews, Blane Vanlandingham of Leawood, Kansas, and Brent Vanlandingham of Merriam, Kansas; one niece, Ann Janette Griffin of Shawnee, Kansas; one cousin, Chip Vanlandingham and wife Linda of Ludlow, Missouri; and her beloved cat, Tippy. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Irwin; one brother, B.J. Vanlandingham.
Private family graveside services will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, April 3, 2020, from 12 noon until 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Forest O. Triplett Animal Shelter of Chillicothe and/or the Green Hills Animal Shelter of Trenton, where Tippy came from, and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Apr. 2, 2020