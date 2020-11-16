Sidney M. Martin
Sidney M. Martin- age 67 of Jamesport, MO passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 in the family farmhouse he grew up in surrounded by loving family. Sidney was born on October 26th, 1953 the son of A.G. and Lavonna "Bonnie" (Moulin) Martin in Trenton, MO. He grew up in Jamesport and was a member of the Tri-County High School class of 1971. Sidney was an operating engineer for 20 years. He lived in Colorado and California before returning to Jamesport to own and operate Martin Trucking for 29 years. On February 8, 1991 he was united in marriage to Julie Daniel at the First Baptist Church in Chillicothe, MO. Sidney was a member of the Jamesport Baptist Church and was baptized there with his daughter, Jessica in 2000. He loved to work. Sidney worked hard, but he played hard. He enjoyed movie nights and riding his motorcycle on the weekends.Sidney loved his grandchildren and enjoyed fishing with them. He will be dearly missed.
Sidney was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Charlotte Cox; granddaughter, Shelby Prindle. Survivors include; wife, Julie of the home; children, Aaron (Elizabeth) Martin of South Korea, Kristina Williams of Jamesport, Megan Williams of Jamesport, Jessica (Christopher) Gamblian of Jamesport; grandchildren, Blake, Katherine, Ethan, Drew, Elizabeth, Olivia, Braxton, Emmett, Quinton, Tanna, Halli, Julie, Oliver, Abigail, Alex; sister, Christina Coulston of Jamesport; several nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family members also survive.
Funeral service: 10 am, Friday, November 20, 2020, Jamesport Baptist Church, Jamesport MO. Visitation: 6 to 8pm, the evening prior (Thursday) at Stith Funeral Home in Jamesport. Friends may call after 11am Thursday at the funeral home. Burial: Pilot Grove #2 Cemetery, Jamesport, MO. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home, Jamesport. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com