Stella Frances (Donley) York
Stella Frances York, age 94, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at The Baptist Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Graveside services will be held at Hickman Masonic Cemetery, Clarksburg, Missouri, on Monday, October 12, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the North Missouri Baptist Home and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.