Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage Funeral Home
3141 N Washington St
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660) 646-6600
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
3141 N Washington St
Chillicothe, MO 64601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephanie Tunender
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephanie Tunender


1975 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephanie Tunender Obituary
Stephanie Ann Tunender, 43, of Palm Harbor, Florida passed away Friday, October 18, 2019.

Stephanie was born November 17, 1975 in Chillicothe, Missouri to parents Craig Hinshaw and Christie Sears. She graduated from Chesterfield High School and Missouri University with a bachelor degree in business.

She enjoyed spending time at the beach and with her friends. Her greatest joy was spending time with her dogs Chloe and shadow. Her beloved dog Daisy preceded her in death.

Stephanie is survived by her father, Craig Hinshaw; mother, Christie Sears and husband David Freemyer of Meadville, MO, father, Mitchell Tunender of AZ; siblings, Ryan Tunender and wife Brandi of Boliver, MO; sister, Lindsey Thompson of Maine; aunt, Debbie Gubany; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her grandparents, Jim and Jean Sears and uncle, Jimmy Sears.

Memorials in honor of Stephanie may be made to Forest O. Triplett Memorial Animal Shelter and may be mailed to or left at Heritage Funeral Home, 3141 N. Washington, Chillicothe, MO 64601. Condolences may be left at www.heritage-becausewecare.com

A visitation will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home in Chillicothe.

Arrangements are under the care of Heritage Funeral Home.
Published in Chillicothe News on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephanie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now