Stephanie Ann Tunender, 43, of Palm Harbor, Florida passed away Friday, October 18, 2019.
Stephanie was born November 17, 1975 in Chillicothe, Missouri to parents Craig Hinshaw and Christie Sears. She graduated from Chesterfield High School and Missouri University with a bachelor degree in business.
She enjoyed spending time at the beach and with her friends. Her greatest joy was spending time with her dogs Chloe and shadow. Her beloved dog Daisy preceded her in death.
Stephanie is survived by her father, Craig Hinshaw; mother, Christie Sears and husband David Freemyer of Meadville, MO, father, Mitchell Tunender of AZ; siblings, Ryan Tunender and wife Brandi of Boliver, MO; sister, Lindsey Thompson of Maine; aunt, Debbie Gubany; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her grandparents, Jim and Jean Sears and uncle, Jimmy Sears.
Memorials in honor of Stephanie may be made to Forest O. Triplett Memorial Animal Shelter and may be mailed to or left at Heritage Funeral Home, 3141 N. Washington, Chillicothe, MO 64601. Condolences may be left at www.heritage-becausewecare.com
A visitation will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home in Chillicothe.
Arrangements are under the care of Heritage Funeral Home.
Published in Chillicothe News on Oct. 23, 2019