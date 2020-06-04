Stephen Harlow Stewart
Stephen Harlow Stewart, age 91, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospice House, Kansas City, Missouri.
Stephen was born the son of William E. and Jennie (Harlow) Stewart on December 31, 1928, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He attended Kirk North School of Sampsel. Stephen served in the United States Army during World War II. He was united in marriage to Rosemary Thompson on September 3, 1950, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She preceded him in death April 4, 1993. Stephen worked for the Missouri State Highway Department for 40 plus years. He was a member of St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. He was also a member of the Vern R. Glick American Legion Post 25 in Chillicothe, Missouri.
Survivors include his son, Robert "Bob" Stewart of Chillicothe, Missouri; and one granddaughter, Brenna Sommerla of Olathe, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Rosemary; four brothers, William, Perry, Russell, and Preston Stewart; and one sister, Stella Haynes.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. A Parish Rosary will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. with visitation to follow. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, from 12 noon until 7:00 p.m. Burial will be held at St. Columban Catholic Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bishop Hogan Memorial School and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Jun. 4, 2020.