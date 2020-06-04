Stephen Stewart
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen Harlow Stewart

Stephen Harlow Stewart, age 91, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospice House, Kansas City, Missouri.

Stephen was born the son of William E. and Jennie (Harlow) Stewart on December 31, 1928, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He attended Kirk North School of Sampsel. Stephen served in the United States Army during World War II. He was united in marriage to Rosemary Thompson on September 3, 1950, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She preceded him in death April 4, 1993. Stephen worked for the Missouri State Highway Department for 40 plus years. He was a member of St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. He was also a member of the Vern R. Glick American Legion Post 25 in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Survivors include his son, Robert "Bob" Stewart of Chillicothe, Missouri; and one granddaughter, Brenna Sommerla of Olathe, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Rosemary; four brothers, William, Perry, Russell, and Preston Stewart; and one sister, Stella Haynes.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. A Parish Rosary will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. with visitation to follow. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, from 12 noon until 7:00 p.m. Burial will be held at St. Columban Catholic Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bishop Hogan Memorial School and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe News on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Calling hours
12:00 - 07:00 PM
Lindley Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUN
9
Rosary
07:00 PM
Lindley Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUN
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Columban Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660)646-4857
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved