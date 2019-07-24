|
Steven Duane Graves, 61, of Marshall, MO. passed away at his home on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
Memorials in honor of Steve may be made to Plainview Cemetery, Chula, Missouri and left at or mailed to Heritage Funeral Home, 3141 N. Washington, Chillicothe MO 64601. On line condolences may be left at www.heritage-becausewecare.com
A visitation will be Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.
Funeral services will be held Friday, July 26 at 10:00 am at Heritage Funeral Home, with burial at Plainview Cemetery, Chula MO.
Published in Chillicothe News on July 24, 2019