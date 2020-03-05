|
SueRose M. Harter, 92, of Mooresville, Missouri passed away Tuesday March 3, 2020 at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe.
SueRose was born May 2, 1928 in Columbia, Missouri to parents Earl Winfield Mounce and Nadine LaVilla Dome Mounce. She attended the University of Kansas and University of Missouri Kansas City earning her Masters Degree in Education and All But Dissertation in Education. Sue Rose married Marion M. Harter on June 11, 1950 in Leavenworth, Kansas.
She was a member Grace Episcopal Church in Chillicothe. She was a member of Eastern Star, 50 year member of PEO, Daughters of the American Revolution, Colonial Dames, The Order of the Daughters of the King, She started the Friends of the Library for Livingston County and was the first President, and a life member and former President of Hedrick Medical Center Auxiliary.
SueRose loved to travel the world and was passionate about genealogy and history combined. She enjoyed flowers and gardening and, while she was able, liked entertaining friends.
She is survived by her husband, Marion of the home; daughter, Rosina Harter and spouse, George of Breckenridge. SueRose was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials in honor of SueRose may be made to the Forrest O. Triplett Animal Shelter and left at or mailed to Heritage Funeral Home, 3141 N. Washington, Chillicothe, MO 64601. On line condolences may be left at www.hertiage-becausewecare.com
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home in Chillicothe.
Burial will be at Utica Cemetery, Utica, MO.
A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Chillicothe, MO.
Published in Chillicothe News on Mar. 5, 2020