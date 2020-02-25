|
|
Susan Elizabeth Helm
Susan Elizabeth Helm, age 66, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, at her residence.
Susan was born the daughter of Karl and Barbara (Malloy) Slattery on June 12, 1953, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1971. She was united in marriage to William Russell Helm on November 15, 1975, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded her in death on March 12, 1997. She worked as a food service manager at the Chillicothe Correctional Center for 30 years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, gardening, music, drawing, and baking cakes.
Survivors include one son, William Helm Jr. of Chillicothe, Missouri; one daughter, Julia Livengood of Chillicothe, Missouri; nine grandchildren; one brother, Bill Slattery of Boonsboro, Maryland; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother; and two sisters, Mary Ann and Carla Burel.
There are no funeral services scheduled at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to United Methodist Church Livingston County Cancer Assistance and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Feb. 25, 2020