Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660)646-4857
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Helms
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Elizabeth Helms

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Elizabeth Helms Obituary
Susan Elizabeth Helm

Susan Elizabeth Helm, age 66, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, at her residence.

Susan was born the daughter of Karl and Barbara (Malloy) Slattery on June 12, 1953, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1971. She was united in marriage to William Russell Helm on November 15, 1975, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded her in death on March 12, 1997. She worked as a food service manager at the Chillicothe Correctional Center for 30 years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, gardening, music, drawing, and baking cakes.

Survivors include one son, William Helm Jr. of Chillicothe, Missouri; one daughter, Julia Livengood of Chillicothe, Missouri; nine grandchildren; one brother, Bill Slattery of Boonsboro, Maryland; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother; and two sisters, Mary Ann and Carla Burel.

There are no funeral services scheduled at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to United Methodist Church Livingston County Cancer Assistance and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -