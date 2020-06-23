Sylvia "Sally" (Way) Reynolds
Sylvia "Sally" (Way) Reynolds, age 84, a resident of Blue Springs, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Benton House of Blue Springs, Blue Springs, Missouri.
A memorial service will be held at the Grace Episcopal Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment will be held at Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sally Reynolds Scholarship Fund at Westminster College and/or the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection of Blue Springs and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Jun. 23, 2020.