Tamera Lynn Neal Boman
Tamera Lynn Neal (Boman)

Tamera Lynn Neal (Boman), passed away on November 6, 2020 in Plymouth, MI. She was born February 28, 1957 to John Clinton Neal Jr. and Elda (Griffith) in Chillicothe, MO. She grew up in Plymouth, MI. She made a career in the dental field. She loved water, sea life and the tropical climates.

Tamera is survived by her Mother, Elda Augustine and Chuck Bennett; Siblings; Angela (Neal) Kozak and Roman, Melody (Neal) Pigao and Wilbert, Cindy (Neal) Racz and Stephen, Joni (Neal) Karim and Mohammad, John Clint Neal III and Michelle, Step-Mother Karlene and Larry Davies, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces,and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her partner Garry Miller of 20 years, Father, John Clinton Neal Jr., step-father, Ray Augustine, sister, Nicole (Neal) Clayton, and great niece Jada.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to donate to your local Humane society or Saint Luke's foundation in memory of Tamera Neal Boman. Livingston County Humane Society 1400 S Mitchell Ave. Chillicothe, MO 64601 FB site Chillicothe Animal Shelter, click donate on a pictured animal. Cancer Institute Fund at Saint Luke's Foundation 901 E 104th St. Ste 100, Kansas City, MO 64131 Online donors www.saintlukeskc.org/saint-lukes-foundation. There will be a website link for a picture life celebration www.schrader-howell.com.

The family will meet at a later date for a private memorial.

Published in Chillicothe News on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader-Howell Funeral Home
280 S. Main St.
Plymouth, MI 48170
734-453-3333
