Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660)646-4857
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Wheeling Community Center
Wheeling, MO
Ted McCollum Obituary
Teddy (Ted) Wayne McCollum

Teddy (Ted) Wayne McCollum, age 69, a resident of Brookfield, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at his residence.

Ted was born the son of Earl O. and Ruby Maxine (Foltz) McCollum on November 11, 1949, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a 1967 graduate of Wheeling High School. He was united in marriage to Betty Brown on May 10, 1968, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She survives of the home. Ted worked for the Missouri Department of Transportation for 33 years. After his retirement, he worked for FEMA for 20 years, and then as a part time contractor. He was a member of the United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Survivors include his wife, Betty of the home; one son, Brian McCollum and wife Shelley of Shawnee, Kansas; four grandchildren, Cameron, Carson, Casey and Campbell McCollum; two sisters, Venita Jeffries and husband Gary of Wheeling, Missouri, and Ruth Ann Fuller of Pittsburg, Missouri, a brother-in-law, David Brown and wife Janel of Cameron, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Earl "Bud", Perry "Corky" and Melvin McCollum, and one sister, Sharon Robinson.

A private graveside service will be held at Wheeling Cemetery, Wheeling, Missouri, on Saturday, August 17, 2019. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the Wheeling Community Center, Wheeling, Missouri, on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 12 noon. Memorial contributions may be made to PETSKA Cancer Fund or the Wheeling Missouri Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Aug. 13, 2019
