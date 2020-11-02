1/
Teresa Carolyn Howell
Teresa Carolyn Howell

Teresa Carolyn Howell, age 83, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Teresa was born the daughter of Claude and Gladys (Alridge) Johnson on October 18, 1937, in Claremore, Oklahoma. She was united in marriage to Clarence W. Howell on November 24, 1968, in Kansas City, Missouri. He preceded her in death on December 22, 2000. Teresa enjoyed playing bingo, playing poker, and fishing. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include one son, Clarence William Howell III of Amazonia, Missouri; seven daughters, Teresa Ives and husband Don of Hamilton, Missouri, Kathryn Wright of Lawrence, Kansas, Linda Cashatt and husband Clayton of Gower, Missouri, Laura Ethel Bibb of O'Fallon, Missouri, Marilyn Louise Wright of Orrick, Missouri, Claudie Williams of St. Joseph, Missouri, and Alta Blakeley and husband Sterling of Chillicothe, Missouri; two stepchildren, Terry Seiloff of East Rochester, New York, and Michael Howell of Webster, New York; thirty grandchildren; fifty-six great grandchildren; two brothers, Stanley Harmon of Kansas City, Missouri, and Claude J. Johnson of Kansas City, Missouri; three sisters, Lola C. Smith of Linwood, Kansas, Alice Landeros of Holt, Missouri, and April Lee Von Holt of Holt, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence; one daughter, Jackie Carol Johnson; one son, Edward Ray Wright; three grandchildren, Lahoma Oliver, Shelly McGinnis, and Kelly Wheeler; one great grandchild, Hayden McGinnis; one sister, Shirley Deselle; and one brother, Alton Ray Johnson.

Graveside services will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery, Breckenridge, Missouri, on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, November 6, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Teresa Carolyn Howell Memorial Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Published in Chillicothe News on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660)646-4857
