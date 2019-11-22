|
Teresa Ann Waterman
Teresa Ann Waterman, age 63, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Livingston Manor, Chillicothe, Missouri.
A memorial service will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. with visitation to follow until 7:00 p.m. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Teresa Waterman Memorial Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Nov. 22, 2019