Terry Stobbs



Terry Joe Stobbs passed away 11/12/2020 in Prescott Valley Arizona. He was born January 22, 1935 in Milford Nebraska. Adopted by Clayton and Margaret Stobbs. Terry was in the United States Army stationed in Germany from 1954-1956. He soon married Shirley Thompson in 1957. Terry and Shirley ran a local kid hang out in Chillicothe called the Rumpus Room that was in the basement of an old bank. In 1958 they started their family and had two children Renee and Robbie, both now living in Prescot Valley, AZ. He had one grandson Clint Grill of Mexico. He is also survived by his sister Joyce Churchill of Chillicothe and numerous nieces and nephews. They moved to Vista California in 1968 and raised their family there. Terry and Shirley moved to Arizona in 1998. We will miss you Dad, you're with Mom now. We love you. Funeral will be at Sunrise Funeral Home on 12/2/2020 at 8167 West Highway 69, Prescott Valley, AZ. Viewing at 10:00 a.m. with services at 10:30 a.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store