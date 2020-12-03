1/
Theresa Fay Oakes
Theresa Fay Oakes

Theresa Fay Oakes, age 62, a lifelong resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Hillcrest Manor, Hamilton, Missouri.

Theresa was born the daughter of Ernest Lee and Helen (Williams) Oakes on April 5, 1958, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1976 graduate of Chillicothe High School. After graduation, she attended Truman State University, Kirksville, Missouri, where she received her degree in education. Theresa worked as a teacher at Laredo R-VII School for 19 years. She then worked as a teacher at Southwest School until her retirement.

Survivors include her mother, Helen Oakes of the home; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Ernest Lee Oakes, on August 2, 2000.

Graveside services will be held at Wheeling Cemetery, Wheeling, Missouri, on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from 12 noon until 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Forest O. Triplett Animal Shelter and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Published in Chillicothe News on Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660)646-4857
