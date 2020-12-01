Theresa Faye Oakes
Theresa Faye Oakes, age 62, a lifelong resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Hillcrest Manor, Hamilton, Missouri.
Graveside services will be held at Wheeling Cemetery, Wheeling, Missouri, on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from 12 noon until 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Forest O. Triplett Animal Shelter and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.