|
|
Thomas "Tom" Ivan Hartwig passed away on October 31, 2019, at his home in Bogard, Missouri.
Tom lived with valor and a great honor to his country and was granted an earthly life of 68 years, 8 months, and 25 days.
It was on February 6, 1951, in Carrollton, Missouri, that the Lord blessed the home of William Ivan and Mary Kathleen (McDonough) Hartwig with the gift of a sizable 11 pound, 13-ounce son and they named him Thomas Ivan. He was the third child born to this union and joining an older brother, William "Billy" and an older sister, Mary "Linda." There would be four more siblings to soon join the family, brothers, Robert "Bobby," Terry, Keith, and David, and one more sister, Ruth Anne. Growing up in Coloma in the 1950s was ideal with many imaginative outdoor games for children and plenty of chores and working on the dairy farm that would occupy their time. Tom graduated with the Tina-Avalon class of 1969. After graduating, he attended Chillicothe Area Vocational Technical School, learning the skill of Auto Mechanics.
He purchased a new and beautiful 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle, and he was so proud of this car, but shortly after his purchase, he was drafted into the United States Army. He was sent to Fort Dixon, New Jersey, and received training as a Cannoneer. He used these skills when he was deployed to Vietnam, and earned the National Defense Service Medal, Sharpshooter Grenade- Marksman M16 Medal and the Drivers Badge and honorably discharged as a Corporal E-4 in December 1972. He honorably remained with the Army Reserves until February 8, 1977. Tom's service to his country was the proudest moment of his life, and he never forgot the loyalty and sacrifice of so many men that he served beside. When he returned home, he feared his father had sold his beautiful Chevelle, but he found it hidden in the barn covered with hay and so thankful to his father that the joke didn't entirely take hold. Two years later, on November 2, 1974, he married Marilyn Eiserer, and this union would bring the gift of their daughter, Denise Rena, and she was his pride and joy.
Tom was employed alongside his brothers and father at Banquet Foods/Con-Agra. He earned his certification as an electrician and became a member of the IBEW Local Union of Kansas City. He was elated to join into a partnership with Larry, co-owning Gastineau Electric Company. Tom remained living in Bogard, Missouri, for over 40 years, and he was a member of the Elks Lodge #656 in Chillicothe, a Lifetime Member of the National Rifle Association, and the North American Hunting Club. He believed in God and attended the Coloma Baptist Church.
Tom met the love of his life, Linda Ray, and they were united in marriage on Valentine's Day. Tom and Linda shared the same hobbies and extracurricular activities, with their choices being either horseback riding or dancing at the dancehall in Hale, Missouri. Tom and Linda were inseparable and shared an equal love for horses and one another. Sadly, Linda preceded him in death in 2003. He was an excellent cook and always included the two main staples of meat and potatoes, and he thoroughly enjoyed making meals for his daughter and grandchildren.
Tom was very much the outdoorsman and looked forward to turkey and deer season, with also hunting elk. His best hunting or fishing trips were with his grandsons. Tom enjoyed having a social life and people and making his garage the Sunday hangout for all his friends and family. Tom was resilient, and he would tell you that the war had taught him this way of life. Once, on a ten-dollar bet to get a windmill to stop squeaking, Tom disappeared and returned by asking for the ten dollars, now owed to him, and everyone's surprise, Tom had climbed the windmill, oiled it, and it was spinning in silence. His mother used to say that he was like a cat with nine lives; he held up to this theory by falling from a deer stand and once being electrocuted on a job site where most would not have survived, yet Tom managed to proceed with life as usual. Tom was fearless. He was most proud of the service to his country, and he loved telling stories of his youth and riding rough stock in rodeos, particularly bulls and bareback bronc riding. Tom was an avid fan of John Wayne movies and enjoyed reading Louis L'Amour books. The Missouri hills were of great fondness to Tom, and he took in all the beauty while enjoying his drives around the country roads. Tom adored his grandkids, and having a new great-granddaughter, Maylee Marie, was the biggest joy to his heart. He lovingly called her his little M&M. He was fearless, and he was ferociously a tough man, yet underneath, he was very gentle and held a powerful sense of family values.
He loved his family, loved his friends, and loved to live life to its absolute entirety.
Tom appreciated and loved his Carroll County Memorial Hospital Home Health nurses that visited and cared for him after his vascular leg surgery. He was very pleased with the care he received. Tom especially held a fondness for Tina Austin for going above and beyond. Tom had a perfect day when he knew Tina would be coming to care for him.
Tom is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Denise Rena and Davie Allen of Carrollton; his seven siblings, William "Billy" Hartwig of Bogard, Mary "Linda" Jackson (Tim) of Tina, Robert "Bobby" Hartwig (Kay) of Bogard, Terry Hartwig (Roberta), of Bogard, Keith Hartwig (Debbie) of Bogard, Ruthanne Hutchinson (Tim) of Bogard, and David Hartwig (Connie) of Bogard; five grandchildren, Darcy Kay-Lee Hundley (Mark) of Bogard, Dylan Thomas- Joe Allen of Carrollton, Delaney Rena Allen (Jagur) of Carrollton, Demi Morgan Allen of Carrollton, Dawson Michael Allen of Carrollton; his newest little pride, great-granddaughter, Maylee Marie Hundley; a host of nieces and nephews; and his dear friend, Mary Fern Rounkles of Bogard.
Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Hartwig; his parents, William Ivan and Mary Kathleen Hartwig.
Tom often took Denise as a little girl arrowhead and buckeye hunting and later keeping up the tradition with his grandchildren. He would always carry a buckeye in his pocket or have one on the dash of his vehicle. There will be a basket of buckeyes at the services, and the family kindly requests that you each take a buckeye with you and keep it in memory of Tom.
A visitation for family and friends to gather will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Foster Funeral Chapels, Carrollton, Missouri.
Funeral Services to remember and honor Tom will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 8, 2019, at Foster Funeral Chapels, Carrollton, Missouri.
We will leave in procession from the funeral chapel to where Tom will be peacefully laid to rest in Coloma Cemetery, Bogard, Missouri. There will be a tribute with full Military Honors, provided by The Veterans of Foreign Wars, Pence - Lovell, England post # 1773, of Carroll County Missouri, and the United States Army.
Pallbearers: Dylan Allen, Dawson Allen, Bill Ray, Danny Hartwig, Ryan Hartwig, Mark Austin, Mark Hundley, and Jagur Standley.
Honorary Pallbearers: Fred Cleesen, Terry Hartwig, Keith Hartwig, Bobby Hartwig, Billy Hartwig, David Hartwig, Tim Jackson, Joe Rounkles, Gary O'Neal, Gary McCracken, Randy McCracken, Larry Hansel, Dean Capps, Ricky McCracken, and Jack Hartwig.
As an expression of sympathy and in memory of Tom, memorial contributions are suggested to Elks Lodge #656 of Chillicothe, the Coloma Cemetery, or Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital in Columbia, Missouri, to assist families with lodging and meals. They may be left at or mailed to Foster Funeral Chapels, 201 South Main Street, Carrollton, Missouri, 64633.
The family is under the care of Foster Funeral Chapels, Carrollton, Missouri.
Online Condolences may be left for the family on our website,www.fosterfuneralchapels.com
or connect with them on our business Facebook page: Foster Family Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services, LLC.
Published in Chillicothe News on Nov. 6, 2019