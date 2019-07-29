|
|
Thomas W. Evans, 93, of Marshall, Mo. died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at The Arbors at Westport Estates in Marshall.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Marshall with Dr. Mike Parris and Rev. Wayne Doolin officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
Born June 15, 1926, in Dawn, Mo, he was the son of the late Morgan I. Evans and Lydia Gallatin Evans. Tom graduated from Dawn High School in 1944, and in November of that year, enlisted in the United States Navy. After returning from the Navy in 1947 he attended William Jewell College in Liberty. On August 24, 1956, Tom married Rolly Rook Sprouse who survives of the home. He worked at Robertson Motor Company in Chillicothe from 1950-56, and then as a territory salesman for Dean Machinery from 1956-65. In 1965 he and his business partner, Bob Bush, opened Bush-Evans Machinery in Concordia, and in 1981 Tom's sons joined the business and it then became Evans Equipment. Tom set an example of hard work and dedication for all who knew him, working until he was 92 years old. Tom and Rook moved to Marshall in 1958 where they attended First Baptist Church faithfully, and he was a member of American Legion Post 558 at Malta Bend.
In addition to his wife, Rook; he is survived by three children: Bryce Evans of Concorida, Brad Evans (LeaAnne) of Marshall, and Julie Lewis (Jim) of Marshall; nine grandchildren; Ann Lewis, Hunter Lewis (Susan), Morgan Evans, (Allison), Mac Evans, Reece Evans, Haley Tietz (Henry), Molly Evans, Logan Evans, and Avery Evans; three sisters: Helen Evans and Margaret Cramer of Chillicothe and Lydia Roebuck of Columbia; two sisters-in-law, Ida Evans of Columbia and Paula Sprouse of Bosworth; three nieces and five nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Jim Evans; and three brothers-in-law, Bill Cramer, Calvin Roebuck and Bob Sprouse.
Published in Chillicothe News on July 29, 2019