Tina Roxene Totten
Tina Roxene Totten, 55 of Chillicothe, Missouri died Thursday August 22, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
Tina was born on September 02, 1963 the daughter of Ivan and Elizabeth (Mann) Dolan in Chillicothe, Missouri.
She is preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Lina Reed; and one niece, Amy Musgrave.
Tina is survived by her daughters, Alecia Totten of Mooresville, Missouri, Jamie and husband Clint Trent of Chillicothe, Missouri; riding partner and love, Bari VanDyke of Chillicothe, Missouri; sisters, Crystal and husband Thomas Sitton of Monroe, Louisiana, Crystine and husband Bill Reese of Carrollton, Missouri; one brother, Rodney and wife Kim of Breckenridge, Missouri; four grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Four wheels may move a body, but two wheels move the soul! Tina loved her Yamaha 1100 V-Star motorcycle. She loved riding and always rode her own bike. She loved traveling, big family vacations, adventure and the opportunity to explore new places.
Tina was a spitfire full of energy and life with a bit of a wicked sense of humor. She was very creative, loved to craft and sew American doll outfits for her granddaughters. She was an excellent host and event planner, hosting some epic family get togethers.
Tina grew up in the Mooresville, and Chillicothe area, graduated from Southwest High School in Ludlow, Missouri and William Wood University. She spent her career in education, retiring from NCMC in Trenton, Missouri as the Director of Academic Resources.
A Celebration to honor Tina's life was held Saturday August 31, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Mooresville Community Center in Mooresville, Missouri.
Memorials are suggested to Bikers for Babies and can be mailed to: March of Dimes, Donation processing Center P.O. Box 18819 Atlanta, GA 31126
Published in Chillicothe News on Sept. 5, 2019