Tony Wayne Harper
Tony Wayne Harper, age 60, a resident of Wheeling, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at his residence.
Tony was born the son of Orville Wayne and Sharin Kaye (Frizzell) Harper on December 22, 1959, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He worked as a Surgery Tech at Cameron Regional Medical Center and Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Missouri. He enjoyed fishing and dirt track racing.
Survivors include his mother, Sharin; two sons, Andy Wayne Harper of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Seth Johnathon Harper of Kirksville, Missouri; one daughter, Amber Henke and husband Anthony of Princeton, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Drew Harper, Paige Harper, Kendall Harper, Eli, Addy, Mikaylee Henke, and Vincent Harper; and two sisters, Valerie Spears and husband Steve of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Julie Sensenich and husband Herb of Chillicothe, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his father; and one sister, Rhonda Stottlemyre.
Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Burial will be held at a later date at Blue Mound Cemetery, Dawn, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tony Wayne Harper Memorial Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Jan. 6, 2020