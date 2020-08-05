Twyla Marcheta Gulde, 95, of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away July 26, 2020 at Morningside Center located in Chillicothe, Missouri.
Twyla was born September 25, 1924 in Douglas, Wyoming to parents Emery Lloyd and Helen Sophronia Bixby Weston. She was married to Elbert L. Wilson and Earl J. Gulde.
Twyla worked many years as a telephone operator with AT&T. She owned two restaurants and worked several years as a cook.
Twyla enjoyed many crafts such as cooking, crocheting, knitting and embroidery. She loved to travel and enjoyed her daily trip to McDonalds for breakfast.
Twyla is survived by her son, Elbert Scotty Wilson and his wife Linda of Bozeman, Montana; Grandchildren, Scott Wilson and wife Valerie of Montana; Heather Bridgewater and husband Richard of Arizona; Holly Harvey of Brookfield, Missouri; and three great Grandchildren.
Twyla was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Elbert Wilson ; Earl Gulde and daughter Donna Wilson.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
