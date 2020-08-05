1/
Twyla Gulde
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Twyla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Twyla Marcheta Gulde, 95, of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away July 26, 2020 at Morningside Center located in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Twyla was born September 25, 1924 in Douglas, Wyoming to parents Emery Lloyd and Helen Sophronia Bixby Weston. She was married to Elbert L. Wilson and Earl J. Gulde.

Twyla worked many years as a telephone operator with AT&T. She owned two restaurants and worked several years as a cook.

Twyla enjoyed many crafts such as cooking, crocheting, knitting and embroidery. She loved to travel and enjoyed her daily trip to McDonalds for breakfast.

Twyla is survived by her son, Elbert Scotty Wilson and his wife Linda of Bozeman, Montana; Grandchildren, Scott Wilson and wife Valerie of Montana; Heather Bridgewater and husband Richard of Arizona; Holly Harvey of Brookfield, Missouri; and three great Grandchildren.

Twyla was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Elbert Wilson ; Earl Gulde and daughter Donna Wilson.

On line condolences for Twyla may be left at www.heritage-becausewecare.com

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Heritage Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe News on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
3141 N Washington St
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660) 646-6600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 2, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved