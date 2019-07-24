|
|
|
Vera Loraine "Lo" Odendaal
Vera Loraine "Lo" Odendaal, age 74, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at North Kansas City Hospital, North Kansas City, Missouri.
Funeral services will be held at the Cornerstone Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Houtberg Children's Home/Cornerstone Church and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on July 24, 2019