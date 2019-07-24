Home

Services
Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660)646-4857
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Cornerstone Church
Chillicothe, MO
Resources
Vera Odendaal Obituary
Vera Loraine "Lo" Odendaal

Vera Loraine "Lo" Odendaal, age 74, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at North Kansas City Hospital, North Kansas City, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held at the Cornerstone Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Houtberg Children's Home/Cornerstone Church and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on July 24, 2019
